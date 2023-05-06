Suspect arrested in connection with Jamaica Plain armed robberies
BOSTON - A man who allegedly held up two Boston cellphone stores at knifepoint has been arrested.
Police said 32-year-old Akeem Lahens of Dorchester robbed an employee at the Cricket Wireless store on Centre Street on Thursday, April 27. Surveillance video from the incident shows a man asking about chargers, starting to make a purchase, and then turning on the employee with two knives held near his face.
The employee told WBZ-TV the man demanded money out of the cash register. He then told the employee to go in the bathroom and not come out for five minutes.
Lahens is also accused in an armed robbery at a nearby Boost Mobile on Centre Street the day before.
Lahens was arrested Friday afternoon on Bailey Street in Dorchester for armed robbery and kidnapping in connection with the incidents.
for more features.