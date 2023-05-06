Watch CBS News
Suspect arrested in connection with Jamaica Plain armed robberies

By WBZ-News Staff

BOSTON - A man who allegedly held up two Boston cellphone stores at knifepoint has been arrested.

Police said 32-year-old Akeem Lahens of Dorchester robbed an employee at the Cricket Wireless store on Centre Street on Thursday, April 27. Surveillance video from the incident shows a man asking about chargers, starting to make a purchase, and then turning on the employee with two knives held near his face. 

The employee told WBZ-TV the man demanded money out of the cash register. He then told the employee to go in the bathroom and not come out for five minutes. 

Jamaica Plain robbery
A man holding a knife robbed the Cricket Wireless store on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain Boston Police Department

Lahens is also accused in an armed robbery at a nearby Boost Mobile on Centre Street the day before.

Lahens was arrested Friday afternoon on Bailey Street in Dorchester for armed robbery and kidnapping in connection with the incidents.  

