Jamaica Plain cell phone store robbed at knifepoint captured on video

JAMAICA PLAIN — Boston Police are searching for a man they say robbed a Cricket Mobile store on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain at knifepoint on Thursday afternoon.

The entire robbery was captured on surveillance footage which shows the man entering the store, asking about chargers, starting to make a purchase, and then turning on the employee working with two knives held near his face.

The store clerk was Emmanuel Sanchez, who thought the suspect was joking at first but soon realized he wasn't.

"After two seconds you're like 'It's not a joke you know?' Like my life is at risk technically," he said.

The man demanded the $700 out of the cash register, which Sanchez gave him. He then demanded cash out of Sanchez's wallet but returned it when he realized it was only $15. Then, he told Sanchez to go in the bathroom and not come out for five minutes.

On surveillance video, you can see the man then leaving the store. When Sanchez hears the doorbell, he runs out of the bathroom and calls 911.

The strange twist? Sanchez almost knew the attack was going to happen.

Boston Police are asking for the public's help in identifying this man who was involved in two cell phone store robberies on Wednesday and Thursday. Boston Police Department

The day prior, on Wednesday afternoon, he was called to help his friends at the Boost Mobile store down the street after they were robbed in a similar style.

That robbery, too, was caught on camera.

"I think it was the same guy, because same face, same beard," Sanchez said.

Boston Police have not said whether they believe the two robberies are connected.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents is asked to call police.