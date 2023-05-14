A.J. Baker, son of former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, arrested in Lynnfield

LYNNFIELD – Andrew "A.J." Baker, the son of former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, was arrested Saturday night in Lynnfield.

I-Team sources said Baker, 29, was arrested and charged with OUI after getting pulled over on 95. State Police said Baker was driving erratically at the time of his arrest and showed signs of intoxication.

Baker was booked at the Danvers state police barracks and released on personal recognizance. He will be arraigned at Peabody District Court at a later date.

Baker was accused of groping a woman on a JetBlue flight in 2018, but never charged in that case.

Charlie Baker was governor of Massachusetts for eight years. He is currently the president of the NCAA.