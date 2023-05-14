Watch CBS News
Local News

A.J. Baker, son of former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, arrested in Lynnfield

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

LYNNFIELD – Andrew "A.J." Baker, the son of former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, was arrested Saturday night in Lynnfield.

I-Team sources said Baker, 29, was arrested and charged with OUI after getting pulled over on 95. State Police said Baker was driving erratically at the time of his arrest and showed signs of intoxication.

Baker was booked at the Danvers state police barracks and released on personal recognizance. He will be arraigned at Peabody District Court at a later date.

Baker was accused of groping a woman on a JetBlue flight in 2018, but never charged in that case.

Charlie Baker was governor of Massachusetts for eight years. He is currently the president of the NCAA.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 14, 2023 / 4:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.