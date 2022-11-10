Geriatric penguin at New England Aquarium turns 30, doubling typical life expectancy

24-year-old penguin receives new shoes to help with foot condition at New England Aquarium

BOSTON - A special penguin at the New England Aquarium has reached a big milestone.

Harlequin the African penguin turned 30, the aquarium said Thursday. She's the sixth-oldest of the geriatric penguins at the aquarium.

The endangered penguins typically only live 10 to 15 years in the wild, but the aquarium has had penguins live into their 40s.

Harlequin "is known for eating well" and loves anchovies. She has raised eight chicks with Durban, her partner of more than two decades who turns 29 in February.

"Harlequin is bold, but not too bold, curious, but not too curious, can be handled, but doesn't overly seek it out," senior penguin trainer Amanda Barr says. "She's just really well rounded and a really great bird."

The aquarium's special care for geriatric penguins includes injecting their fish with extra water for hydration, daily eye drops, foot treatments, physical therapy and acupuncture.

