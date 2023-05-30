Man killed by Green Line trolley at North Station identified as Adam White of Sherborn

BOSTON - A man was run over and killed by a Green Line trolley at North Station early Tuesday morning, shortly after the Boston Celtics' season-ending loss at the TD Garden.

He was identified by his family as 30-year-old Adam White of Sherborn. They told WBZ-TV he was out with his girlfriend at the time of his death and that he was a beloved son and brother, a kind person, and an avid golfer.

Adam White CBS Boston

According to Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan, the victim apparently just missed boarding the outbound trolley around 12:18 a.m.

As it started to leave the station with the doors closed, Sullivan said he kicked the side of the trolley, lost his balance and fell under it. He died from his injuries.

The outbound side of the Green Line at North Station heading towards Medford and Tufts. CBS Boston

"On behalf of the entire MBTA organization we express our most sincere condolences to family, friends and loved ones of the decedent," Sullivan said.

Spokespeople for the MBTA and Transit Police did not answer WBZ's questions about whether the man was close enough to the train to be on the yellow tactile strip before it departed, or whether there was a signal, or whether mirrors on the train would have allowed the operator to see the man in time to react.

"I think the public has a right to know," said rail safety expert Carl Berkowitz. "In the New York City transit, when they have special events, they have what they call platform conductors, individuals who are assigned to the platform to help people," he said.

"I feel like it's always helpful to have somebody who works for the station around," said MBTA passenger John Zaremba. "Either to watch and make sure everyone is OK, but also to ask for help and stuff."