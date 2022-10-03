Watch CBS News
Man dies days after being accused of killing mother in Truro

NEW BEDFORD -- A man suspected of killing his mother has died, the Bristol County Sheriff confirmed to WBZ-TV I-Team Sunday night. Adam Howe was arrested Friday in Truro. 

According to the sheriff, Howe suffered a medical emergency while in his cell at Ashe Street Jail in New Bedford. He was taken to St. Luke's Hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

Police initially responded to a Truro home around 9:30 p.m. Friday for a separate report of a fire and a request for a well-being check. Officers found a burning body in the front yard, the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office said. 

Howe was arrested after police called in a SWAT team. 

According to the D.A., Howe spent Friday night in a hospital before being turned over to police custody on Saturday morning while they attempted to find a spot for him at a state-run facility. He was expected to undergo a mental health evaluation. 

