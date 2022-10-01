Cape Cod man charged with murdering mother, burning body found in Truro home

TRURO -- A man was charged with murder after his mother was found dead in a Truro home on Friday, the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office said.

Police initially responded to the home around 9:30 p.m. for a separate report of a fire and a request for a well-being check.

They found a man outside the house and a fire on the lawn. "As the emergency personnel realized that it was a body that was burning, the male subject ran into the house and locked the door," the D.A. said.

A SWAT team eventually made it into the house. Adam Howe, 34, was taken into custody and charged with murder. He'll undergo a mental health evaluation.

The D.A. said they believe the deceased to be 70-year-old Susan Howe, Adam's mother.