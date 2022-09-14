Watch CBS News
Acton-Boxboro High School locks down after gun threat

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

ACTON - Acton-Boxboro High School went on lockdown Wednesday after the principal reported receiving a threat that a student may have brought a gun to school.

For two hours, students barricaded inside classrooms while police officers swept the school, and no weapons were found.

 Acton-Boxboro High School went on lockdown Wednesday after the principal reported receiving a threat that a student may have brought a gun to school. CBS Boston

Superintendent Peter Light said in an email to parents that the threat was specific to the high school and other schools did not have to shelter in place. 

"I recognize that this is an extended period of time, but it was important for us to fully investigate information and determine it was safe to resume classes. After consultation with the police, it was determined it was not appropriate to dismiss students and was safer to have students remain in classrooms," Light wrote.

He added that school would resume normal operations on Thursday. The school will provide counseling for students who want to process the event.  

No weapons were found, and police are investigating the threat.

First published on September 14, 2022 / 6:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

