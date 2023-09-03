Violent weekend leaves 3 dead in shootings in Lynn

LYNN - After a violent Labor Day weekend in Lynn families held vigils for loved ones as police continue to track down suspects involved in two separate shootings

According to law enforcement officials three people were killed over Labor Day weekend.

Saturday night a man was shot inside of his car - near the corner of Lincoln and Union Street. Less than 24 hours before that two men were shot and killed at a graduation party on Essex street.

Police have identified those victims as 25-year-old Abraham Diaz and 21-year-old Jandriel Heredia.

"He was just like me giving back to kids, looking after kids and his community," said Abraham's brother Brian.

"My son really made me proud, he made the right choices he was a nice, decent young man. It's like a horror movie," said Jandriel's mother Ivelisse Garcia, who is now mourning her child.

Garcia told WBZ TV she's in disbelief after a celebration marking a milestone ended in heartbreak.

"My nephew was going to college. We were sending him off the best way a family can because we were all proud of him. And they ruined it," said Garcia.

Now Ivelisse is forced to figure out a future without her son.

"I'm getting so much strength and so much love I'm scared, scared that tomorrow is going to be all the opposite," said Garcia.

Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson released statements after both shootings writing, in part, "I know that our community will rally as we confront the collective fear heightened by the events of this weekend."

According to EVERYTOWN, a national organization advocating for gun violence prevention, as of January 2021, Massachusetts averages 244 gun deaths per year.

A family, now victims of that same violence, is calling not for justice but for peace.

"I don't want justice. I just want another family not to go-any family to go through what my family is going through," said Garcia.

Police are still searching for the suspects involved in both shooting incidents and ask that if you know anything, call 781-595-2000.