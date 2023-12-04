Above the Clouds brings joy to kids facing adversity through wonder of flight

NORWOOD - Soaring high above the clouds and above their problems, each year dozens of kids experiencing adversity get the chance to fly a small aircraft and see life from a different perspective.

"We want them to understand that there is more to life than the struggles that they are facing," Above the Clouds Executive Director Marcy Venezai said.

ATC is a non-profit based in Norwood that gives kids who are experiencing serious illness, homelessness, disabilities, and domestic abuse the chance to take to the skies. The kids are called Dream Flyers. They take off from Norwood Memorial Airport. Each child is paired with a pilot who volunteering their time.

"Kids who are facing a lot of adversity don't dream. And so, when you give them an opportunity to dream and see that something is possible it's life changing. It's the epiphany you have that can change the course of your life," Venezai said.

Grace Richardson of Dorchester says her niece and nephew Harmony and Lavone Flowers were deeply impacted by the program. Both have been separated from their parents since they were children and have experienced great loss. She's says taking part in the program has given them a renewed sense on life.

"This is an incredible opportunity for them. It expanded their mind of life. He was struggling to go to school. Now they are getting up on their own and getting to school. They also got their flying jackets," Richardson smiled.

Above the Clouds impacts about 100 kids a year. The idea is to spark hope and joy in the lives of children and to let the know that anything is possible even in the midst of adversity.

"My whole mission in life is to help kids be who they are meant to be. This gives them the opportunity to try something different and be something different and see they can be successful," Venezai said.

Bringing joy and hope through the wonder of flight.