96% of Orange Line work is complete, MBTA says

BOSTON -- The MBTA has completed 96% of the planned Orange Line work, the agency tweeted Friday. The month-long shutdown is set to end on Monday. 

So far, 12,320 feet of rail, 3,500 feet of full-depth track, and 400 Cologne eggs at Tufts Medical Center have been upgraded, the MBTA said. 

Over the weekend, crews will make final preparations and clean stations. Riders can expect to see test trains on the line by Sunday. 

Repairs on the Orange Line have been steady throughout its closure. "We are in a great position to finish strong and finish on time," MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak told reporters Tuesday.

