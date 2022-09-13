MBTA to update progress on Orange Line repairs with reopening deadline approaching
BOSTON - The MBTA will have an update on the progress of Orange Line repairs Tuesday afternoon.
MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak will hold a news conference at 1:45 p.m. at the Community College station on Old Rutherford Avenue in Boston. You can watch it live on CBS News Boston in the video above.
The unprecedented month-long project, now in its 25th day, is scheduled to be finished before Monday morning's commute.
The T said work on the Orange Line was about 66% complete as of last weekend and is set to finish on time.
