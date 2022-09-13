MBTA to update progress on Orange Line repairs with reopening deadline approaching

BOSTON - The MBTA will have an update on the progress of Orange Line repairs Tuesday afternoon.

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak will hold a news conference at 1:45 p.m. at the Community College station on Old Rutherford Avenue in Boston. You can watch it live on CBS News Boston in the video above.

The unprecedented month-long project, now in its 25th day, is scheduled to be finished before Monday morning's commute.

As we install new Orange Line rails, we're thermite welding - a process where molten metal fuses ends into continuous rail for a stronger bond & smoother ride. Before rails can be used at full speed, trains will travel slower during a temporary monitoring phase.#BuildingABetterT pic.twitter.com/TUt8kWH4JY — MBTA (@MBTA) September 13, 2022

The T said work on the Orange Line was about 66% complete as of last weekend and is set to finish on time.