Watch CBS News
Local News

MBTA to update progress on Orange Line repairs with reopening deadline approaching

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

BOSTON - The MBTA will have an update on the progress of Orange Line repairs Tuesday afternoon.

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak will hold a news conference at 1:45 p.m. at the Community College station on Old Rutherford Avenue in Boston. You can watch it live on CBS News Boston in the video above.

The unprecedented month-long project, now in its 25th day, is scheduled to be finished before Monday morning's commute.

The T said work on the Orange Line was about 66% complete as of last weekend and is set to finish on time. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on September 13, 2022 / 11:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.