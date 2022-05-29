Watch CBS News
8 hospitalized, 2 in critical condition after driver slams into group of motorcyclists in Northfield

NORTHFIELD -- A man is accused of driving high while veering into oncoming traffic and hitting a group of motorcyclists in Northfield, the Northwestern District Attorney's office said. This happened on Route 10 around 1 p.m. Sunday. 

Eight people were hospitalized and two are in critical condition. 

The driver was arrested at the scene and is facing several charges, including operating under the influence of drugs, operating to endanger, and child endangerment because there were two kids in the car with him at the time of the crash. His identity has not been released at this time. 

