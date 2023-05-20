76-year-old pedestrian hit and killed in Fitchburg crosswalk

FITCHBURG - A 76-year-old man was hit and killed while crossing the street at the intersection of Water and Nichols streets Friday night.

The man was walking in a crosswalk where Leominster and Fitchburg meet. Both police departments responded to the scene at about 8:45 p.m. and determined the pedestrian was struck in Fitchburg.

The driver remained on the scene, and the pedestrian was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the man's name. The investigation is ongoing.