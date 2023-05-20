Watch CBS News
Local News

76-year-old pedestrian hit and killed in Fitchburg crosswalk

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

FITCHBURG - A 76-year-old man was hit and killed while crossing the street at the intersection of Water and Nichols streets Friday night.

The man was walking in a crosswalk where Leominster and Fitchburg meet. Both police departments responded to the scene at about 8:45 p.m. and determined the pedestrian was struck in Fitchburg.

The driver remained on the scene, and the pedestrian was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the man's name. The investigation is ongoing.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 20, 2023 / 2:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.