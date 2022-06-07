3 youths facing arson-related charges for massive fire in Orange

ORANGE -- Three kids between the ages of 12 and 14 are being charged in connection with a massive fire that destroyed four buildings in Orange over the weekend.

The youths were identified during the investigation on Monday. They've been summonsed to Greenfield Juvenile Court on arson-related delinquency charges. Their names will not be released due to their ages.

Saturday's fire started in a former cereal factory on West River Street around 11:45 a.m. Crews spent the rest of the day and night containing the fire, putting it out, and chasing spots.

The blaze required a regional response from dozens of other fire departments.

It was originally reported that five buildings were involved, but the State Fire Marshal clarified on Tuesday that one was in close proximity to a brush fire but did not sustain any structural damage.