Multiple students treated after taking marijuana edibles at Tobin School in Roxbury

BOSTON - Multiple middle school students ingested marijuana edibles at the Tobin School in Roxbury on Monday. One student was taken to the hospital by Boston EMS as a precaution.

School staff notified BPS Safety Services and the Boston Police. The school nurse saw the impacted students and their families were notified.

Dr. Matthew Mostofi of Tufts Medical Center said it is concerning because the edibles are designed for adult use. "A typical edible, anywhere between 5 and 10 milligrams, a toxic dose for adults is 15-30, that's in a full-sized adult," Dr. Mostofi said. "So, you're talking about someone who weighs half that, everything goes down, so one gummy is a toxic dose in a child."

Dr. Mostofi said in the past six to eight months, he has seen several children admitted to the intensive care unit for marijuana edibles.

"We are deeply concerned about the recent reports of students ingesting edibles," a spokesperson for Boston Public Schools said. "We are encouraging parents, guardians, and caregivers to take an active role in helping us ensure our students are aware of the risks associated with consuming these products and that they understand the potential consequences, including the potential for serious health issues. We are grateful to our school staff and first responders for their quick work in getting our students seen by medical professionals as quickly as possible."

Boston Public Schools said drugs and paraphernalia are prohibited and staff will conduct searches if necessary.