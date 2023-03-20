3-legged kitten named Ice Cream recovering from surgery, set to be adopted

BOSTON – Ice Cream, the 3-month-old kitten that recently came to Massachusetts from Louisiana with 15 other felines, is on the road to recovery.

The kitten was born with a club foot that needed to be amputated before he could be adopted.

Ice Cream the cat. MSPCA-Angell

He successfully underwent surgery to remove the club foot, is doing well and is set to go to his forever home later this week.

The MSPCA said it got a flood of adoption inquires after WBZ-TV's original story about Ice Cream.