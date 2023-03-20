3-legged kitten named Ice Cream recovering from surgery, set to be adopted
BOSTON – Ice Cream, the 3-month-old kitten that recently came to Massachusetts from Louisiana with 15 other felines, is on the road to recovery.
The kitten was born with a club foot that needed to be amputated before he could be adopted.
He successfully underwent surgery to remove the club foot, is doing well and is set to go to his forever home later this week.
The MSPCA said it got a flood of adoption inquires after WBZ-TV's original story about Ice Cream.
