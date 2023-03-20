Watch CBS News
3-legged kitten named Ice Cream recovering from surgery, set to be adopted

BOSTON – Ice Cream, the 3-month-old kitten that recently came to Massachusetts from Louisiana with 15 other felines, is on the road to recovery.

The kitten was born with a club foot that needed to be amputated before he could be adopted.

Ice Cream the cat.

He successfully underwent surgery to remove the club foot, is doing well and is set to go to his forever home later this week.

The MSPCA said it got a flood of adoption inquires after WBZ-TV's original story about Ice Cream.

First published on March 20, 2023 / 6:15 PM

