3 people found dead in Nahant home with elevated levels of carbon monoxide

NAHANT - Three people were found dead inside a Nahant home with elevated carbon monoxide levels on Monday night.

Nahant police and fire responded to the house on Cottage Street to conduct a wellbeing check. The bodies of three adult family members were found inside the home.

Nahant firefighters found elevated levels of carbon monoxide inside the home.

Officials say foul play is not suspected and there is no danger to the community.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.