Super Bowl Sunday: The game, the parties, the teams—what's America's favorite part?

Super Bowl Sunday famously brings people together — and for a lot of different reasons. For many self-described football fans, their favorite part is watching the game itself. Among non-football fans, more say their favorite part is watching the commercials, along with partying with friends and seeing the halftime show.

Americans split over who they want to win the big game this year. In the West they tend to be rooting for the 49ers, in the Midwest more for the Chiefs.

For just over half of the country, it doesn't matter who wins the 2024 Super Bowl, and this group is more interested in the parties and the commercials than the game itself. Which team wins matters more to football fans.

And for some, a little betting is part of the fun. About one in five U.S. adults say they are at least somewhat likely to wager some money on this year's Super Bowl. And football fans are more than four times as likely as non-fans to say they'll do so.

After the game, the parties and the ads, some might want a day off. About a third of football fans — particularly younger fans — would like the day after the Super Bowl to be a federal holiday.

This CBS News/YouGov survey was conducted with a nationally representative sample of 1,791 U.S. adult residents interviewed between January 29-February 2, 2024. The sample was weighted according to gender, age, race, and education based on the U.S. Census American Community Survey and Current Population Survey, as well as past vote. The margin of error is ±3.1 points.

