Americans expected to spend a record $17.3 billion on 2024 Super Bowl

A record number of Americans are expected to tune into Super Bowl LVIII, with consumer spending linked to the game also forecast to hit an all-time high, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

More than 200 millions U.S. adults plan to watch the Super Bowl, according to a survey from the National Retail Federation — that's well over half the country's population of 335 million — and more than half of those fans say they'll either host or attend a watch party. Another 16 million fans plan to watch from a bar or restaurant, the trade group found.

Such numbers underline the event's sheer economic scale. In all, spending on food, drinks, apparel, party decorations and other categories related to the Super Bowl is expected to reach $17.3 billion, according to the NRF. That's up about $1 billion from last year's game and breaks down to roughly $86 per person.

It also adds up to serious revenue for a wide array of businesses. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said the event, which pits the Kansas City Chief against the San Francisco 49ers, is expected to generate an additional $500 million for the Las Vegas economy. That includes a projected 150,000 visitors to the city who are forecast to spend $215 million in spending on food and beverages, hotel rooms, game-related merchandise and other items.

Such figures don't include the vast sums likely to be waged on the Super Bowl in what is, after all, the gambling capital of the U.S. Nearly 68 million American adults — about 1 in 4 — plan to bet on the contest, according to the American Gaming Association. That includes bets placed with legal outlets, as well as with illegal bookies and online operations in other countries.

The tide of consumer spending stemming from the Super Bowl won't be limited to Las Vegas, Kansas City or San Francisco. According to the Chamber of Commerce, cities across the U.S. are likely to see a boost in revenue, including the following:

NY-NJ-PA Metro Area: $1.2 billion

$1.2 billion Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area: $366 million



$366 million Tucson, AZ Metro Area: $63 million

$63 million Anchorage, AK: $24 million

$24 million Erie, PA: $16 million

$16 million Punta Gorda, FL: $12 million

$12 million Osh Kosh, WI: $10.1 million

$10.1 million Missoula, MT: $7.2 million

$7.2 million Walla Walla, WA: $3.7 million

Super Bowl LVIII will air on CBS and Nickelodeon and stream on Paramount+ on Feb. 11 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Eastern time.