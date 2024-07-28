2024 Olympics spark local reflection on Boston's botched bid

Looking back on Boston's Olympic bid that never came to be

Looking back on Boston's Olympic bid that never came to be

BOSTON – The 2024 Summer Olympic Games are underway in Paris - not Boston as originally planned. So how do Massachusetts politicians feel about the failed Olympic plans?

Gin Dumcius, veteran local political reporter for the website CommonWealth Beacon, joined WBZ-TV and looked back at Boston 2024, looked ahead to an upcoming Beacon Hill deadline, and also spoke about the state of migrant shelters in Massachusetts.

Boston 2024 Olympics that never were

As the 2024 Summer Olympic Games get underway in Paris, there's been a range of local reflection on the fact that Boston was once the choice to host the Games. A public backlash against the cost and requirements demanded by Olympic organizers forced the city to pull out in 2015.

"I think some folks, former Mayor Marty Walsh included, felt that it still would have been the right thing," says Dumcius. "It was just handled badly. But I think for a number of people I've talked to, including Senate President Karen Spilka, there's relief."

"Massachusetts For Us All"

The billboards can be seen in red states like Texas and Florida, touting "Massachusetts For Us All" and declaring that "at a time when other states are misguidedly restricting LGBTQIA+ rights, we are proud to send the message that Massachusetts is a safe, welcoming and inclusive place for all."

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said the point of buying this advertising is "To anyone considering where they want to live, raise a family, visit or build a business - we want you to join us here in Massachusetts."

But that message is an awkward fit with the governor's rapid retreat from the costly shelter program for migrants from other countries who've flooded into the state over the past year as they flee poverty and violence.

"The state has a right to shelter law, and this has really been the first time it's been put to the test, especially from a monetary sense," Dumcius said.

With the end of shelter at Logan Airport and a raft of strict new limits on stays at other facilities, "she keeps pulling up the welcome mat," Dumcius said.

Deadline on Beacon Hill

Wednesday, July 31 at midnight is the deadline for legislative action this year on Beacon Hill.

Dumcius says the huge housing bond bill is a top priority for the Healey administration, as well as the earmark-packed economic development bill.

"That becomes kind of a Christmas tree in July for lawmakers because they all like to put in what they want to get passed," notes Dumcius.

