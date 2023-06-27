Massachusetts puts up Pride billboards in Florida, Texas

BOSTON - Massachusetts is buying billboard space in places like Florida and Texas with a clear message for Pride month.

The billboards say "Massachusetts For Us All" and feature pictures of LGBTQIA+ couples in the Bay State.

"At a time when other states are misguidedly restricting LGBTQIA+ rights, we are proud to send the message that Massachusetts is a safe, welcoming and inclusive place for all." Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement. "To anyone considering where they want to live, raise a family, visit or build a business - we want you to join us here in Massachusetts."

Today, billboards just like these went up across Florida and Texas.



Happy Pride everyone. pic.twitter.com/QdXOcCyAR4 — Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) June 26, 2023

The billboards will also be put up in New England and New York.

The largest LGBTQ+ rights organization in the country issued a Florida travel advisory in May. The Human Rights Campaign says newly passed laws are hostile to the LGBTQ community and may pose risks to gay travelers. The group also says there are more than 100 bills in the Texas Legislature that could be discriminatory, including measures that would ban drag shows and gender-affirming care.

"We're excited to see this campaign promote Massachusetts as a year-round destination for all and an inclusive place for members of the LGBTQIA+ community," Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll said. "This Pride Month - and always - we want to share the message with visitors and residents that Massachusetts is for all of us, all of the time."