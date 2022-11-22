2022 Massachusetts High School Football Thanksgiving Day Scoreboard

BOSTON -- The Patriots play Thanksgiving night, but the day belongs to the high schoolers around the region.

People love their turkey and the fixins, and most people are pretty excited to sit around the table with their extended family. But it isn't Thanksgiving without some high school football, and the table is set with another 100+ games on Thursday morning and afternoon (plus a few games on Tuesday and Wednesday).

Check back throughout the week for the latest on the gridiron!

TEAM 1 TEAM 2 WINNER FINAL SCORE O'Bryant vs. Boston Latin Tues 5pm Malden vs. Medford Tues 7:30pm North vs. South Weds 12pm St. Mary's vs. Austin Prep Weds 1:30pm Worcester Tech vs. Abby Kelly Foster Weds 3pm Watertown vs. Belmont Weds 4pm Holbrook/Avon vs. South Shore Weds 5pm Nashoba Valley Tech vs. Montachusett RVT Weds 6pm Assabet Valley vs. North Middlesex Weds 6pm Bridgewater-Raynham vs. Brockton Weds 6:30pm Cathedral vs. Chelsea Weds 6pm St. John's vs. Malden Catholic Weds 6pm St. Bernard's vs. St. Paul Weds 6pm Old Colony vs. Tri-County Weds 6pm Bristol-Plymouth vs. Blue Hills Weds 6pm Lowell Catholic vs. Greater Lowell Weds 6pm Cambridge vs. Somerville Weds 6pm Whittier vs. Greater Lawrence Weds 6pm Andover vs. North Andover Weds 6pm Cathedral/Matignon vs. Chelsea Weds 6pm Lynn Tech vs. KIPP Academy Weds 7pm Nauset vs. Dennis-Yarmouth Thurs 10am Tantasqua vs. Shepherd Hill Thurs 10am Carver vs. Middleborough Thurs 10am Stoughton vs. Canton Thurs 10am Westborough vs. Algonquin Thurs 10am Wellesley vs. Needham Thurs 10am Holyoke vs. South Hadley Thurs 10am Lowell vs. Winnacunnet Thurs 10am Framingham vs. Natick Thurs 10am Danvers vs. Gloucester Thurs 10am Wareham vs. Bourne Thurs 10am Whitman-Hanson vs. Abington Thurs 10am Quaboag vs. Ware Thurs 10am Triton vs. Pentucket Thurs 10am Brookline vs. Newton North Thurs 10am Manchester Essex vs. Georgetown Thurs 10am Lunenburg vs. Oakmont Thurs 10am Swampscott vs. Marblehead Thurs 10am Oxford vs. Baypath Thurs 10am Rockland vs. East Bridgewater Thurs 10am Plymouth North vs. Plymouth South Thurs 10am Peabody vs. Saugus Thurs 10am Northeast vs. Essex Tech Thurs 10am Wachusett vs. Shrewsbury Thurs 10am Hingham vs. Scituate Thurs 10am Weymouth vs. Walpole Thurs 10am Belchertown vs. Pathfinder Thurs 10am Silver Lake vs. Pembroke Thurs 10am Acton-Boxborough vs. Westford Thurs 10am Bellingham vs. Norton Thurs 10am East Longmeadow vs. Longmeadow Thurs 10am Amesbury vs. Newburyport Thurs 10am Hamilton-Wenham vs. Ipswich Thurs 10am Bartlett vs. Southbridge Thurs 10:15am Athol vs. Mahar Thurs 10am Oliver Ames vs. Sharon Thurs 10am Boston English vs. Boston Latin Thurs 10am Palmer vs. Ludlow Thurs 10am Arlington vs. Waltham Thurs 10am Upper Cape vs. Cape Cod Tech Thurs 10am Cardinal Spellman vs. Archbishop Williams Thurs 10am Concord-Carlisle vs. Lexington Thurs 10am Braintree vs. Milton Thurs 10am Northbridge vs. Uxbridge Thurs 10am Wilmington vs. Tewksbury Thurs 10am Apponequet vs. Old Rochester Thurs 10am Littleton vs. Ayer Shirley Thurs 10am Lincoln-Sudbury vs. Newton South Thurs 10am Quabbin vs. Gardener Thurs 10am West Springfield vs. Agawam Thurs 10am Fitchburg vs. Leominster Thurs 10am Dartmouth vs. Fairhaven Thurs 10am St. John Paul II vs. Monomoy Thurs 10am Hull vs. Cohasset Thurs 10am Groton-Dunstable vs. Tyngsborough Thurs 10am Mashpee vs. Sandwich Thurs 10am Norwood vs. Dedham Thurs 10am Norwell vs. Hanover Thurs 10am Franklin vs. King Philip Thurs 10am Billerica vs. Chelmsford Thurs 10am Dighton-Rehoboth vs. Seekonk Thurs 10am Blackstone Valley vs. Nipmuc Thurs 10am Sutton vs. Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale Thurs 10am Duxbury vs. Marshfield Thurs 10am Mansfield vs. Foxborough Thurs 10am Murdock vs. Narragansett Thurs 10am Falmouth vs. Barnstable Thurs 10am Nashoba vs. Clinton Thurs 10am Franklin County Tech vs. Smith Vo-Tech Thurs 10am West Bridgewater vs. Southeastern Thurs 10am Wayland vs. Weston Thurs 10am Somerset Berkley vs. Joseph Case Thurs 10am Leicester vs. Auburn Thurs 10am Burlington vs. Bedford Thurs 10am Bishop Stang vs. Bishop Feehan Thurs 10am BC High vs. Catholic Memorial Thurs 10am Chicopee vs. Chicopee Comprehensive Thurs 10:15am Methuen vs. Dracut Thurs 10am Diman vs. Greater New Bedford Thurs 10am Westwood vs. Holliston Thurs 10am Ashland vs. Hopkinton Thurs 10am Minuteman vs. Keefe Tech Thurs 10am Central Catholic vs. Lawrence Thurs 10am Lynn Classical vs. Lynn English Thurs 10am Hudson vs. Marlborough Thurs 10am Bishop Fenwick vs. Masconomet Thurs 10am Dover-Sherborn vs. Medfield Thurs 10am Wakefield vs. Melrose Thurs 10:15am Grafton vs. Millbury Thurs 10am Medway vs. Millis Thurs 10am Durfee vs. New Bedford Thurs 10:15am Attleboro vs. North Attleborough Thurs 10am Lynnfield vs. North Reading Thurs 10am Easthampton vs. Northampton Thurs 10:30am North Quincy vs. Quincy Thurs 10am Stoneham vs. Reading Thurs 10:15am Xaverian vs. St. John's Prep Thurs 10:15am Beverly vs. Salem Thurs 10am Arlington Catholic vs. Shawsheen Thurs 10:15am Milford vs. Taunton Thurs 10am Maynard vs. West Boylston Thurs 10am Woburn vs. Winchester Thurs 10:30am Revere vs. Winthrop Thurs 10am