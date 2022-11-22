2022 Massachusetts High School Football Thanksgiving Day Scoreboard
BOSTON -- The Patriots play Thanksgiving night, but the day belongs to the high schoolers around the region.
People love their turkey and the fixins, and most people are pretty excited to sit around the table with their extended family. But it isn't Thanksgiving without some high school football, and the table is set with another 100+ games on Thursday morning and afternoon (plus a few games on Tuesday and Wednesday).
Check back throughout the week for the latest on the gridiron!
TEAM 1
TEAM 2
WINNER
FINAL SCORE
O'Bryant vs.
Boston Latin
Tues
5pm
Malden vs.
Medford
Tues
7:30pm
North vs.
South
Weds
12pm
St. Mary's vs.
Austin Prep
Weds
1:30pm
Worcester Tech vs.
Abby Kelly Foster
Weds
3pm
Watertown vs.
Belmont
Weds
4pm
Holbrook/Avon vs.
South Shore
Weds
5pm
Nashoba Valley Tech vs.
Montachusett RVT
Weds
6pm
Assabet Valley vs.
North Middlesex
Weds
6pm
Bridgewater-Raynham vs.
Brockton
Weds
6:30pm
Cathedral vs.
Chelsea
Weds
6pm
St. John's vs.
Malden Catholic
Weds
6pm
St. Bernard's vs.
St. Paul
Weds
6pm
Old Colony vs.
Tri-County
Weds
6pm
Bristol-Plymouth vs.
Blue Hills
Weds
6pm
Lowell Catholic vs.
Greater Lowell
Weds
6pm
Cambridge vs.
Somerville
Weds
6pm
Whittier vs.
Greater Lawrence
Weds
6pm
Andover vs.
North Andover
Weds
6pm
Cathedral/Matignon vs.
Chelsea
Weds
6pm
Lynn Tech vs.
KIPP Academy
Weds
7pm
Nauset vs.
Dennis-Yarmouth
Thurs
10am
Tantasqua vs.
Shepherd Hill
Thurs
10am
Carver vs.
Middleborough
Thurs
10am
Stoughton vs.
Canton
Thurs
10am
Westborough vs.
Algonquin
Thurs
10am
Wellesley vs.
Needham
Thurs
10am
Holyoke vs.
South Hadley
Thurs
10am
Lowell vs.
Winnacunnet
Thurs
10am
Framingham vs.
Natick
Thurs
10am
Danvers vs.
Gloucester
Thurs
10am
Wareham vs.
Bourne
Thurs
10am
Whitman-Hanson vs.
Abington
Thurs
10am
Quaboag vs.
Ware
Thurs
10am
Triton vs.
Pentucket
Thurs
10am
Brookline vs.
Newton North
Thurs
10am
Manchester Essex vs.
Georgetown
Thurs
10am
Lunenburg vs.
Oakmont
Thurs
10am
Swampscott vs.
Marblehead
Thurs
10am
Oxford vs.
Baypath
Thurs
10am
Rockland vs.
East Bridgewater
Thurs
10am
Plymouth North vs.
Plymouth South
Thurs
10am
Peabody vs.
Saugus
Thurs
10am
Northeast vs.
Essex Tech
Thurs
10am
Wachusett vs.
Shrewsbury
Thurs
10am
Hingham vs.
Scituate
Thurs
10am
Weymouth vs.
Walpole
Thurs
10am
Belchertown vs.
Pathfinder
Thurs
10am
Silver Lake vs.
Pembroke
Thurs
10am
Acton-Boxborough vs.
Westford
Thurs
10am
Bellingham vs.
Norton
Thurs
10am
East Longmeadow vs.
Longmeadow
Thurs
10am
Amesbury vs.
Newburyport
Thurs
10am
Hamilton-Wenham vs.
Ipswich
Thurs
10am
Bartlett vs.
Southbridge
Thurs
10:15am
Athol vs.
Mahar
Thurs
10am
Oliver Ames vs.
Sharon
Thurs
10am
Boston English vs.
Boston Latin
Thurs
10am
Palmer vs.
Ludlow
Thurs
10am
Arlington vs.
Waltham
Thurs
10am
Upper Cape vs.
Cape Cod Tech
Thurs
10am
Cardinal Spellman vs.
Archbishop Williams
Thurs
10am
Concord-Carlisle vs.
Lexington
Thurs
10am
Braintree vs.
Milton
Thurs
10am
Northbridge vs.
Uxbridge
Thurs
10am
Wilmington vs.
Tewksbury
Thurs
10am
Apponequet vs.
Old Rochester
Thurs
10am
Littleton vs.
Ayer Shirley
Thurs
10am
Lincoln-Sudbury vs.
Newton South
Thurs
10am
Quabbin vs.
Gardener
Thurs
10am
West Springfield vs.
Agawam
Thurs
10am
Fitchburg vs.
Leominster
Thurs
10am
Dartmouth vs.
Fairhaven
Thurs
10am
St. John Paul II vs.
Monomoy
Thurs
10am
Hull vs.
Cohasset
Thurs
10am
Groton-Dunstable vs.
Tyngsborough
Thurs
10am
Mashpee vs.
Sandwich
Thurs
10am
Norwood vs.
Dedham
Thurs
10am
Norwell vs.
Hanover
Thurs
10am
Franklin vs.
King Philip
Thurs
10am
Billerica vs.
Chelmsford
Thurs
10am
Dighton-Rehoboth vs.
Seekonk
Thurs
10am
Blackstone Valley vs.
Nipmuc
Thurs
10am
Sutton vs.
Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale
Thurs
10am
Duxbury vs.
Marshfield
Thurs
10am
Mansfield vs.
Foxborough
Thurs
10am
Murdock vs.
Narragansett
Thurs
10am
Falmouth vs.
Barnstable
Thurs
10am
Nashoba vs.
Clinton
Thurs
10am
Franklin County Tech vs.
Smith Vo-Tech
Thurs
10am
West Bridgewater vs.
Southeastern
Thurs
10am
Wayland vs.
Weston
Thurs
10am
Somerset Berkley vs.
Joseph Case
Thurs
10am
Leicester vs.
Auburn
Thurs
10am
Burlington vs.
Bedford
Thurs
10am
Bishop Stang vs.
Bishop Feehan
Thurs
10am
BC High vs.
Catholic Memorial
Thurs
10am
Chicopee vs.
Chicopee Comprehensive
Thurs
10:15am
Methuen vs.
Dracut
Thurs
10am
Diman vs.
Greater New Bedford
Thurs
10am
Westwood vs.
Holliston
Thurs
10am
Ashland vs.
Hopkinton
Thurs
10am
Minuteman vs.
Keefe Tech
Thurs
10am
Central Catholic vs.
Lawrence
Thurs
10am
Lynn Classical vs.
Lynn English
Thurs
10am
Hudson vs.
Marlborough
Thurs
10am
Bishop Fenwick vs.
Masconomet
Thurs
10am
Dover-Sherborn vs.
Medfield
Thurs
10am
Wakefield vs.
Melrose
Thurs
10:15am
Grafton vs.
Millbury
Thurs
10am
Medway vs.
Millis
Thurs
10am
Durfee vs.
New Bedford
Thurs
10:15am
Attleboro vs.
North Attleborough
Thurs
10am
Lynnfield vs.
North Reading
Thurs
10am
Easthampton vs.
Northampton
Thurs
10:30am
North Quincy vs.
Quincy
Thurs
10am
Stoneham vs.
Reading
Thurs
10:15am
Xaverian vs.
St. John's Prep
Thurs
10:15am
Beverly vs.
Salem
Thurs
10am
Arlington Catholic vs.
Shawsheen
Thurs
10:15am
|Milford vs.
|Taunton
|Thurs
|10am
Maynard vs.
West Boylston
Thurs
10am
|Woburn vs.
|Winchester
|Thurs
|10:30am
|Revere vs.
|Winthrop
|Thurs
|10am
for more features.