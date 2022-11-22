Watch CBS News
2022 Massachusetts High School Football Thanksgiving Day Scoreboard

BOSTON -- The Patriots play Thanksgiving night, but the day belongs to the high schoolers around the region.

People love their turkey and the fixins, and most people are pretty excited to sit around the table with their extended family. But it isn't Thanksgiving without some high school football, and the table is set with another 100+ games on Thursday morning and afternoon (plus a few games on Tuesday and Wednesday). 

Check back throughout the week for the latest on the gridiron!

TEAM 1

TEAM 2

WINNER

FINAL SCORE

O'Bryant vs.

Boston Latin

Tues

5pm

Malden vs.

Medford

Tues

7:30pm

North vs.

South

Weds

12pm 

St. Mary's vs.

Austin Prep

Weds

1:30pm

Worcester Tech vs.

Abby Kelly Foster

Weds

3pm

Watertown vs.

Belmont

Weds

4pm

Holbrook/Avon vs.

South Shore

Weds

5pm

Nashoba Valley Tech vs.

Montachusett RVT

Weds

6pm

Assabet Valley vs.

North Middlesex

Weds

6pm

Bridgewater-Raynham vs.

Brockton

Weds

6:30pm

Cathedral vs.

Chelsea

Weds

6pm

St. John's vs.

Malden Catholic

Weds

6pm

St. Bernard's vs.

St. Paul

Weds

6pm

Old Colony vs.

Tri-County

Weds

6pm

Bristol-Plymouth vs.

Blue Hills

Weds

6pm

Lowell Catholic vs.

Greater Lowell

Weds

6pm

Cambridge vs.

Somerville

Weds

6pm

Whittier vs.

Greater Lawrence

Weds

6pm

Andover vs.

North Andover

Weds

6pm

Cathedral/Matignon vs.

Chelsea

Weds

6pm

Lynn Tech vs.

KIPP Academy

Weds

7pm

Nauset vs.

Dennis-Yarmouth

Thurs

10am

Tantasqua vs.

Shepherd Hill

Thurs

10am

Carver vs.

Middleborough

Thurs

10am

Stoughton vs.

Canton

Thurs

10am

Westborough vs.

Algonquin

Thurs

10am

Wellesley vs.

Needham

Thurs

10am

Holyoke vs.

South Hadley

Thurs

10am

Lowell vs.

Winnacunnet

Thurs

10am

Framingham vs.

Natick

Thurs

10am

Danvers vs.

Gloucester

Thurs

10am

Wareham vs.

Bourne

Thurs

10am

Whitman-Hanson vs.

Abington

Thurs

10am

Quaboag vs.

Ware

Thurs

10am

Triton vs.

Pentucket

Thurs

10am

Brookline vs.

Newton North

Thurs

10am

Manchester Essex vs.

Georgetown

Thurs

10am

Lunenburg vs.

Oakmont

Thurs

10am

Swampscott vs.

Marblehead

Thurs

10am

Oxford vs.

Baypath

Thurs

10am

Rockland vs.

East Bridgewater

Thurs

10am

Plymouth North vs.

Plymouth South

Thurs

10am

Peabody vs.

Saugus

Thurs

10am

Northeast vs.

Essex Tech

Thurs

10am

Wachusett vs.

Shrewsbury

Thurs

10am

Hingham vs.

Scituate

Thurs

10am

Weymouth vs.

Walpole

Thurs

10am

Belchertown vs.

Pathfinder

Thurs

10am

Silver Lake vs.

Pembroke

Thurs

10am

Acton-Boxborough vs.

Westford

Thurs

10am

Bellingham vs.

Norton

Thurs

10am

East Longmeadow vs.

Longmeadow

Thurs

10am

Amesbury vs.

Newburyport

Thurs

10am

Hamilton-Wenham vs.

Ipswich

Thurs

10am

Bartlett vs.

Southbridge

Thurs

10:15am

Athol vs.

Mahar

Thurs

10am

Oliver Ames vs.

Sharon

Thurs

10am

Boston English vs.

Boston Latin

Thurs

10am

Palmer vs.

Ludlow

Thurs

10am

Arlington vs.

Waltham

Thurs

10am

Upper Cape vs.

Cape Cod Tech

Thurs

10am

Cardinal Spellman vs.

Archbishop Williams

Thurs

10am

Concord-Carlisle vs.

Lexington

Thurs

10am

Braintree vs.

Milton

Thurs

10am

Northbridge vs.

Uxbridge

Thurs

10am

Wilmington vs.

Tewksbury

Thurs

10am

Apponequet vs.

Old Rochester

Thurs

10am

Littleton vs.

Ayer Shirley

Thurs

10am

Lincoln-Sudbury vs.

Newton South

Thurs

10am

Quabbin vs.

Gardener

Thurs

10am

West Springfield vs.

Agawam

Thurs

10am

Fitchburg vs.

Leominster

Thurs

10am

Dartmouth vs.

Fairhaven

Thurs

10am

St. John Paul II vs.

Monomoy

Thurs

10am

Hull vs.

Cohasset

Thurs

10am

Groton-Dunstable vs.

Tyngsborough

Thurs

10am

Mashpee vs.

Sandwich

Thurs

10am

Norwood vs.

Dedham

Thurs

10am

Norwell vs.

Hanover

Thurs

10am

Franklin vs.

King Philip

Thurs

10am

Billerica vs.

Chelmsford

Thurs

10am

Dighton-Rehoboth vs.

Seekonk

Thurs

10am

Blackstone Valley vs.

Nipmuc

Thurs

10am

Sutton vs.

Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale

Thurs

10am

Duxbury vs.

Marshfield

Thurs

10am

Mansfield vs.

Foxborough

Thurs

10am

Murdock vs.

Narragansett

Thurs

10am

Falmouth vs.

Barnstable

Thurs

10am

Nashoba vs.

Clinton

Thurs

10am

Franklin County Tech vs.

Smith Vo-Tech

Thurs

10am

West Bridgewater vs.

Southeastern 

Thurs

10am

Wayland vs.

Weston

Thurs

10am

Somerset Berkley vs.

Joseph Case

Thurs

10am

Leicester vs.

Auburn

Thurs

10am

Burlington vs.

Bedford

Thurs

10am

Bishop Stang vs.

Bishop Feehan

Thurs

10am

BC High vs.

Catholic Memorial

Thurs

10am

Chicopee vs.

Chicopee Comprehensive

Thurs

10:15am

Methuen vs.

Dracut

Thurs

10am

Diman vs.

Greater New Bedford

Thurs

10am

Westwood vs.

Holliston

Thurs

10am

Ashland vs.

Hopkinton

Thurs

10am

Minuteman vs.

Keefe Tech

Thurs

10am

Central Catholic vs.

Lawrence

Thurs

10am

Lynn Classical vs.

Lynn English

Thurs

10am

Hudson vs.

Marlborough

Thurs

10am

Bishop Fenwick vs.

Masconomet

Thurs

10am

Dover-Sherborn vs.

Medfield

Thurs

10am

Wakefield vs.

Melrose

Thurs

10:15am

Grafton vs.

Millbury

Thurs

10am

Medway vs.

Millis

Thurs

10am

Durfee vs.

New Bedford

Thurs

10:15am

Attleboro vs.

North Attleborough

Thurs

10am

Lynnfield vs.

North Reading

Thurs

10am

Easthampton vs.

Northampton

Thurs

10:30am

North Quincy vs.

Quincy

Thurs

10am

Stoneham vs.

Reading

Thurs

10:15am

Xaverian vs.

St. John's Prep

Thurs

10:15am

Beverly vs.

Salem

Thurs

10am

Arlington Catholic vs.

Shawsheen

Thurs

10:15am

Milford vs.TauntonThurs10am

Maynard vs.

West Boylston

Thurs

10am

Woburn vs.WinchesterThurs10:30am
Revere vs.WinthropThurs10am
First published on November 22, 2022 / 9:52 AM

