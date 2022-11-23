High School Super Bowls streaming on CBS News Boston December 2 and 3

Brockton High School senior becomes first girl to score touchdown for the football team

FOXBORO (CBS) -- High School Super Bowls are returning to Gillette Stadium this December. The home of the New England Patriots will host the MIAA Super Bowls and you can watch all of those games streaming live on CBS News Boston.

The action begins with three games on Dec. 2:

Friday, December 2 - LIVE on CBS News Boston

3 p.m. - Division 7: West Boylston vs. Saint Bernard's

5:30 p.m. - Division 5: Shawsheen Tech vs. North Reading

8 p.m. - Division 4: Duxbury vs. Grafton

Saturday, December 3 - LIVE on TV38 and CBS News Boston

10 a.m. - Division 8: Hull vs KIPP Academy

12:30 p.m. - Division 1: Springfield Central vs. St. John's Prep

3 p.m. - Division 6: Stoneham vs. St. Mary's

5:30 p.m. - Division 3: Milton vs Wakefield Memorial

8 p.m. - Division 2: Catholic Memorial vs. King Philip

*Game Times Approximate

Fans can watch CBS News Boston on CBSBoston.com, Pluto TV, or on the CBS Boston app via Fire TV, Apple TV, or Roku. Download the CBS News app on your smart tv to watch the games on CBS News Boston.