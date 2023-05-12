2 minors hospitalized after 'altercation' outside Brockton High School, 3 later arrested outside hospital

BROCKTON - Two minors were hospitalized after an altercation Friday afternoon outside Brockton High School.

A spokesperson for the district confirmed it happened after dismissal and there is no active threat at the school. Police said both minors were taken to the hospital with stab wounds and are both expected to be OK.

Police said the incident was not random.

Less than an hour later, police said there was another incident at Good Samaritan Hospital. Three people were arrested, including one police said was the one responsible for what happened at the high school. Police believe both incidents may be related.