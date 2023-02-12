2 men charged with shooting BB gun at unmarked Barnstable police cruiser

BARNSTABLE – Police on Cape Cod arrested two men who allegedly fired a BB gun at an unmarked police cruiser.

It happened Saturday around 11 p.m. in Barnstable.

Police said 29-year-old Jordan Berrio and 50-year-old Robert Carver used their vehicles to box in the cruiser on Main Street in Hyannis.

They allegedly fired the BB gun at the driver's side window and door, causing damage. The officer in the unmarked cruiser was not hurt.

Police said the pair sped off, but were stopped a short time later and arrested.

Berrio was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, malicious damage to a motor vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and speeding. Carver faces the same charges in addition to a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license.