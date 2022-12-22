"Severe neglect": 18 malnourished dogs rescued from Malden home

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TV

DEDHAM - Eighteen malnourished dogs were rescued from a Malden home. Animal Rescue League officers have been working on this case for year. They are calling it an illegal kennel.

"We firmly believe had we not gotten to these dogs at this time, the Animal Rescue League and myself would have found some dogs pretty near death," said Malden Animal Control Officer Kevin Alkins.

Police were never allowed to enter the home until they got a notice of violations, allowing a vet to get in.

"The dogs were in starvation mode, just three of them, and we obtained a search warrant on December 2, and we went in and were quite shocked we found 18 dogs," said Lt. Alan Borgal of the ARL Law Enforcement Division.

Eighteen malnourished dogs were rescued from a home in Malden CBS Boston

At least one person, Jennifer Ahn, now faces 18 counts of animal cruelty.

"This is a case of severe, severe neglect," said Dr. Sophie Trakht of the ARL.

The dogs have months of very strenuous rehab ahead and strict feeding instructions to avoid refeeding syndrome.

"Now once you introduce food at a normal level, their body simply cannot tolerate it," said Dr. Trakht.

They must gradually introduce any food. Dr. Trakht said their bodies get used to living in a deprived state.

"At this point we are not trying to get them to gain weight, we're trying to get their body back to a state where it can actually tolerate the normal amount of food," Dr. Trakht said.

Along with a traditional amount of TLC, getting them ready to one day find a forever home. "Handling them, making them comfortable with human contact," Trakht said.