Animal Rescue League officers saved 18 dogs from an illegal kennel in Malden. WBZ-TV's Mike Sullivan reports.

Malnourished dogs rescued from Malden home Animal Rescue League officers saved 18 dogs from an illegal kennel in Malden. WBZ-TV's Mike Sullivan reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On