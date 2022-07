17 displaced after fire rips through Dorchester home

BOSTON -- Seventeen people were displaced when a fire ripped through their home in Dorchester. It happened on Lithgow Street Friday afternoon.

One firefighter needed to be transported from the scene for minor injuries.

The back porches collapsed and the flames also damaged a nearby building

It's unclear what caused the fire.