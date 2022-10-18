16-year-old Raynham girl killed in crash in Wareham

WAREHAM -- A 16-year-old Raynham girl was killed in a crash in Wareham Monday night. It happened on I-495 just before 11 p.m.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the girl's Toyota Sienna veered off the road into the grass median, went down an embankment, and hit a tree. She was alone in the car.

No other cars were involved.

Her name is not being released at this time.

State Police are investigating what caused the crash.