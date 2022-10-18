Watch CBS News
16-year-old Raynham girl killed in crash in Wareham

WAREHAM -- A 16-year-old Raynham girl was killed in a crash in Wareham Monday night. It happened on I-495 just before 11 p.m.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the girl's Toyota Sienna veered off the road into the grass median, went down an embankment, and hit a tree. She was alone in the car. 

No other cars were involved. 

Her name is not being released at this time. 

State Police are investigating what caused the crash. 

First published on October 18, 2022 / 11:01 AM

