15-year-old girl struck by car in Middleton driveway has died

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

MIDDLETON - A 15-year-old girl has died after she was struck by a car in a Middleton driveway last week.

The girl, whose identity has not been released, was struck in a driveway at a home on Meadowlark Farm Lane on April 10. She was flown by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.

The Essex County District Attorney said the incident appears to be "a tragic accident."

The driver of the vehicle, who also remains unidentified, remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.   

First published on April 17, 2023 / 8:13 PM

