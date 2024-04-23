15-year-old driver of stolen car involved in police chase, Northboro crash faces multiple charges

Police say driver in high-speed car chase through MetroWest was 15 years old

WORCESTER - The driver behind the wheel during a wild chase that ended in a crash was just 15 years old.

The Lawrence teen faces a long list of charges, including failing to stop for police, speeding and unlicensed operation.

Police said the Lexus was stolen in Peabody. The driver avoided police in Natick and other MetroWest towns. The State Police Air Wing began tracking the car, which traveled west on Route 9 and onto 495 North. State Police were alerted and caught up with the car near Route 117 in Bolton and began tracing the car.

The driver headed onto Route 290 West and, according to police, collided with two vehicles on the ramp before being stopped by stop sticks set up by police on the highway. The car hit the sticks and then hit a third vehicle before stopping on the median strip.

Two passengers in the Lexus had minor injuries and were transported to the hospital. One of the passengers, Kyen Perez, 20, of Fitchburg, will also face charges. The second passenger, a 20-year-old woman, was treated and released. The teen's name has not been released because of his