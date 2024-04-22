Watch CBS News
Police chase in Massachusetts ends when stolen car hits stop sticks, crashes into woods

By Riley Rourke

NORTHBORO - A stolen vehicle led Massachusetts State Police on a chase that ended with a crash on Monday afternoon.

The chase began after State Police began tracking the stolen Lexus from the air around 2 p.m. They followed the car into central Mass. on Routes 9, 495, and 70 before it ended on 290 in Northboro. Police on the ground used stop sticks to end the chase.

Police said that they arrested three people, one of whom was a minor. Two suspects were taken to the hospital for minor injuries after their arrest. 

The car was stolen from Peabody and had avoided police in Natick.

There is no more information about the crash or the suspect's identity.

First published on April 22, 2024 / 4:25 PM EDT

