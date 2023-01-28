Watch CBS News

Dozens gather for rally in Boston in response to Tyre Nichols police video

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A rally is underway Saturday afternoon in Boston in response to the death of Tyre Nichols. Dozens were gathered across from the State House around 2:30 p.m. 

Cities across the country continue to prepare for possible protests after video from the arrest of Nichols was released Friday night.

Five former Memphis police officers have been fired and charged with murder after Nichols, a Black man, died three days after a violent traffic stop on Jan. 7.

Protesters also gathered on the Boston Common Friday night and marched down Tremont Street. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

