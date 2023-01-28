Boston prepares for demonstrations as Tyre Nichols police video released in Memphis

Boston prepares for demonstrations as Tyre Nichols police video released in Memphisget the free app
BOSTON - Memphis and other cities, including Boston, are preparing for possible protests after video from the arrest of Tyre Nichols was released. Five former Memphis police officers have been fired and charged with murder after Nichols, a Black man, died three days after a violent traffic stop on Jan. 7.
Vigil held at The Embrace Memorial
Mayor Michelle Wu joined local clergy for a vigil in response to the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Wu spoke in front of The Embrace Memorial Friday night.
"To the Black and brown men of Boston, you deserve to feel and be safe in your cars and in your homes, in our streets, in our stores, the places where you work, and live and celebrate," Wu said. "Please know that we see you and we love you."
A protest is planned for Boston Common later Friday night.