Wintry mix overnight leaves some Maryland roads icy Thursday A winter storm warning remains in effect for far western Maryland, including Garrett, Allegany, and Washington counties. A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of the state, except for far southern Maryland and the lower Eastern Shore. This advisory will remain in place through early Thursday morning. Temperatures will gradually rise above freezing as the morning progresses, with the Baltimore area warming above 32 degrees between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Areas farther north will warm by mid-morning.