Wintry mix expected in Maryland late Wednesday into Thursday morning Expect nice and quiet weather now through Tuesday. The next storm may bring a messy mix of snow, sleet, ice, & rain. Some areas woke up to a slippery start on this Monday across Harford county from some isolated snow showers that passed through Sunday evening. Any slippery surfaces will quickly improve as temperatures climb above freezing this morning. Expect more clouds than sunshine today with highs in the lower to middle 50s. Winds will be out of the south and southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Tonight will stay unseasonably mild by early February standards. A southwest breeze and a mostly cloudy sky will keep low temperatures in the middle 40s.