Winter weather expected Wednesday night in Maryland

A WJZ First Alert Weather Day has been issued from late Wednesday through Wednesday night into Thursday morning due to the potential for travel disruptions caused by freezing rain and sleet. A storm system will approach from the west by Wednesday night, bringing increasing coverage of mixed precipitation across the region. As temperatures fall near freezing, slick roadways will be possible as a combination of freezing rain and sleet moves through.
