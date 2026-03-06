Will the Ravens lose Tyler Linderbaum? | Purple Playbook This week on Purple Playbook, WJZ Sports Director Alex Glaze and two-time Super Bowl champion Torrey Smith break down the biggest storylines surrounding the Baltimore Ravens ahead of NFL free agency. The Ravens could be facing a tough decision with center Tyler Linderbaum, who is reportedly seeking a deal that would make him the highest-paid center in the NFL. Torrey shares his thoughts on whether Baltimore should pay him. The guys also react to comments from tight end Isaiah Likely, who hinted during an appearance on Up & Adams with Kay Adams that his time in Baltimore may be coming to an end. Plus, Roman Hemby joins the show to talk about his career at Maryland, winning a national championship at Indiana and preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft. #NFLNews #NFL #RavensFlock #RavensNews