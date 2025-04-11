Where's Marty: Umar Boxing Gym rising star heading to Saudi Arabia Marvin McDowell is the driving force behind the "Umar Boxing Program." The motto "Books before Hooks" has been featured on a previous "Where's Marty." Simply put, Marvin's gym has a classroom filled with computers, school essentials, and the end result is knowledge. Marvin turns boys into educated men. Marvin is also one of the leading boxing trainers and coaches in America. He has had champions at all levels. And right now, a boxer he thinks is the best he has seen, Ahmad Muhammed Jones ("MoJo"), is poised to make some history. (But he hit the book before boxing hooks.) On Monday, both Ahmad and Marvin will fly to Saudi Arabia to participate in a World Boxing Council (WBC) tournament. Only two boxers from America have been invited, in his weight class, to participate. Today we spent an hour with a legend, and a young man trying to become one.