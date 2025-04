Where's Marty: Honoring animal control personnel It is National Animal Control Services Appreciation Week! Years ago these folks would have been known as “the dog catchers," and years ago it was an elected position. This is serious business, and each county in Maryland and Baltimore City has its own ACS office or department. It’s more than stray dogs and cats. Feral and wild animals can be a problem and health issue. It was our pleasure to honor these folks who keep us safe.