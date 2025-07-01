Where's Marty: Bel Air Sports Cards discusses new Maryland location, popularity of Pokémon cards Bel Air Sports Cards is the home of “the Card Bar.” Imagine a card store with three million cards for sale and a long, beautiful non-alcoholic bar where families come and kids can buy or trade cards. A great concept. Sports cards, but also a HUGE amount of entertainment cards like Pokémon and Dragon Ball Z! Many of us bought our kids gillions of these cards, and the demand for them from new generations has never been bigger.