Where's Marty: 2025 Innovation Showcase returns to Maryland Marty Bass is live at Maryland Live’s Exhibition Hall. Today it is the site of Acme Paper and Supply’s Innovation Showcase. Acme has been in business for 79 years, and is one of the region's leaders in, well as their name states, the “paper and supply “ business. Vendors, and attendees from around the country, and indeed from overseas, got to see the newest products available in 2025. So did we. The robotic industrial sweeper is a big deal, as it supplements - not replaces - a workforce. Also, the plant-based food packaging, items, your carry-out in the future will be presented in, was wild.