Weekend temperature whiplash from mild to frigid in Maryland We enjoy a fantastic Friday with highs in the 50s with sunshine. The weekend starts mild & windy then turns frigid. We're glad to inform you that today is a fantastic Friday! Look for a good deal of sunshine throughout the day along with a gusty westerly wind. High temperatures will reach the lower to middle 50s. Our evening weather also looks clear and calm with temperatures easing into the 40s. Overall today will be an excellent finish to the month of February.