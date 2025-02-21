Watch CBS News

Warmer weekend expected in Maryland

On Friday, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will rebound into the mid-to-upper 30s. However, a strong and gusty northwest wind will persist, making it feel much colder. The weekend will bring slightly warmer conditions.
