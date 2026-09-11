Super Bowl or bust for Lamar Jackson? | Purple Playbook The 2026 season is finally here and the Baltimore Ravens are entering a new era under head coach Jesse Mintee. On this week's Purple Playbook, WJZ Sports Director Alex Glaze and two-time Super Bowl champion Torrey Smith get Ravens fans ready for the start of the 2026 season. Lamar Jackson has made it clear, winning is all that matters this season. But does Torrey believe it is Super Bowl or bust? Alex and Torrey also break down what Baltimore needs to do to start the season with a win, the biggest keys for Lamar Jackson and what to watch for as the Jesse Minter era officially begins in Baltimore. #Ravens #LamarJackson #NFL