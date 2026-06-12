Star Spangled Stories: The 50-year history of the Maryland Science Center The Maryland Science Center began as the Maryland Academy of Sciences in 1797, making it one of the oldest scientific institutions in the nation. The institution broke ground in 1971, using an actual lunar drill from the Apollo program. In 1976, the Science Center opened its doors, inviting Marylanders to explore, experiment, and imagine. Over the years, it’s brought science to life— from towering dinosaurs and giant screens to live experiments, astronaut visits, and plenty of slime.