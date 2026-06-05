Star Spangled Stories: How Defenders Day became a holiday in Maryland In 1814, British forces landed at North Point and prepared to march on Baltimore. They expected a quick victory, but were met by Maryland militia—citizen‑soldiers determined to defend their homes. During the battle, an American marksman struck one of the British generals, slowing the advance and shattering morale. Outnumbered, Maryland forces eventually fell back, but not before buying time. The next day, as the British moved to the harbor, the U.S. would preserve its independence, and Marylanders would come to remember the Battle of North Point as Defenders Day.