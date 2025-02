Snow storm tapers off in Maryland with rain expected to follow Snow that fell across much of the region Tuesday evening tapered off early Wednesday morning. A few stray snow showers are still possible but some areas will see a break in precipitation. In total, we saw 2 to 9 inches across our area from north to south. The heaviest snowfall in Maryland was around and south of Route 50, including Southern Maryland and the lower Eastern Shore, where localized totals over 8 inches were seen.