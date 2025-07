The Senate passed President Trump's "big, beautiful bill." Vice President JD Vance cast the tie-breaking vote.

Senate passes President Trump's budget bill with Vice President JD Vance's tie-breaking vote The Senate passed President Trump's "big, beautiful bill." Vice President JD Vance cast the tie-breaking vote.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On